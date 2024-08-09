Senior police officers inspect traffic conditions in North Bengal

Cooch Behar: A senior police delegation conducted a thorough inspection of road traffic conditions on Thursday at Thelpur More in Jamaldah under Mekhliganj and Bengal Doi More under Mathabhanga.



The team included Rajesh Kr Singh, ADG Traffic; Devendra Prakash Singh, IG Traffic West Bengal; Awadhesh Pathak, DIG AP North Bengal; Dyutiman Bhattacharya, SP Coochbehar.

The officials evaluated the current state of traffic management and pin-pointed areas needing improvement.

The inspection is part of the West Bengal police department’s ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and ensure smoother traffic flow across the North Bengal region.