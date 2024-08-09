Senior police officers inspect traffic conditions in North Bengal
Cooch Behar: A senior police delegation conducted a thorough inspection of road traffic conditions on Thursday at Thelpur More in Jamaldah under Mekhliganj and Bengal Doi More under Mathabhanga.
The team included Rajesh Kr Singh, ADG Traffic; Devendra Prakash Singh, IG Traffic West Bengal; Awadhesh Pathak, DIG AP North Bengal; Dyutiman Bhattacharya, SP Coochbehar.
The officials evaluated the current state of traffic management and pin-pointed areas needing improvement.
The inspection is part of the West Bengal police department’s ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and ensure smoother traffic flow across the North Bengal region.
Next Story