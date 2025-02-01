Senior military officers witness TROPEX-25 aboard INS Vikrant

Karwar: In a significant display of joint operational capability, senior military officers, embarked on INS Vikrant off the West Coast on Thursday to observe the Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise 2025 (TROPEX-25) and Amphibious Exercise (AMPHEX).

TROPEX, the Indian Navy’s largest biennial maritime exercise, is conducted in the Indian Ocean and involves the Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

The exercise plays a crucial role in validating operational concepts, strengthening combat readiness, and enhancing interoperability among the armed forces in a multi-threat environment.

Lieutenant General Johnson P Mathew, Chief of Integrated Staff Committee (CISC), Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), Vice Admiral K Swaminathan, Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS), Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS), and Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar, Director General Infantry were present.

The high-profile visit aimed to provide a deeper understanding of maritime operations and foster greater synergy between the Indian Navy, Army, and Air Force. In a notable demonstration of jointmanship, Air Marshal SP Dharkar arrived aboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in a MiG-29K trainer aircraft, participating in an overnight

sea sortie.