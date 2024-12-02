Senior IPS officer Sikarwar’s poetry collection ‘Ibarat’ unveiled in Rewa

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has released Ibarat, a poetry anthology penned by Mahendra Singh Sikarwar, senior IPS officer and Inspector General of Police for the Rewa range.

The event, a unique programme of art and civic awareness, was part of a grand national-level Mushaira (poetry conference) held at the Krishna-Raj Kapoor Auditorium in Rewa on Saturday night.

Themed around “Swachhata and Drug-Free Rewa”, the conference underscored the synergy between literature and social responsibility.

Deputy CM Shukla lauded the gathering, expressing his admiration for the renowned poets in attendance. “Rewa is fortunate to host such celebrated poets, whom we usually see on TV. It’s also a revelation to learn that IG Sikarwar is known in literary circles as ‘Sameer’,” he said.

IG Sikarwar, writing under the pen name ‘Sameer’, is a prominent figure in contemporary Hindi and Urdu poetry. His work, ‘Ibarat’, delves into diverse aspects of life, reflecting his profound sensitivity and positivity as a police officer and a poet. During the event, he credited the late poet and lyricist Neeraj as a major influence on his writing journey.

The conference featured eminent national poets such as Dr Vishnu Saxena (Hardoi), Sarita Sharma (Delhi), Nadeem Farrukh, Paplu Lakhnawi, Mehtab Alam, Jafar Sahbai, Amit Shukla, Col. B. P. Singh (Pune), Dr Anjum Barabanki, Manzar Bhopali etc. Their performances added grandeur to the evening, leaving the audience inspired.

This Mushaira not only celebrated Sikarwar’s poetic achievements but also promoted cultural enrichment and societal welfare through art.

On this occasion, Divisional Commissioner Rewa B S Jamod, collector of the district Anurag Verma, Rewa SP Vivek Singh, SP Sidhi Ravindra Verma and SP Maihar were present.