Senior IPS officer Praveen Sood takes over as new CBI Director

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Praveen Sood took over as the new CBI director on Thursday and he will be in the post for two years, officials said.



On his last working day, the outgoing director, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, handed Sood the charge of the agency at its headquarters here, they said.

Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre and was the state’s director general of police (DGP), officials said. He is the senior-most IPS officer in the country after Jaiswal. Sood’s name was cleared in a meeting of a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Chowdhury, a Congress leader, had reportedly given a dissent note on the selection of Sood as the next director of Central Bureau of Investigation. Born in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra in 1964, Sood joined IPS at the age 22 years after completing his civil engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi.

He also holds a post graduation degrees from the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru and Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University, New York.