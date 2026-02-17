Senior Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal joins Raijor Dal

Guwahati: Three-time Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on Monday joined another Opposition party, Raijor Dal, just months ahead of the state Assembly elections.



The development comes hours after state Congress’ former president Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the party, which was claimed to have been withdrawn by AICC General Secretary (in-charge of Assam) Jitendra Singh.

Mandal, who represents Goalpara West constituency, joined the Raijor

Dal in presence of its chief Akhil Gogoi.

“I am happy to join the growing Raijor Dal under Gogoi. I am looking forward to strengthening his hands as a simple worker,” Mandal said at the joining function.

He said it is a very big and important day for his life as he has got a “new identity” from now on.