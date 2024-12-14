Senior Congress leader E V K S Elangovan no more; TN CM, leaders condole demise

Chennai: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan died due to age-related ailments at a private hospital here on Saturday, the hospital said.

He was 75. The legislator from Erode East constituency has not been keeping well for over a month. He was admitted to a hospital here on November 11.

“He passed away today despite the best efforts of the medical staff,” the hospital said.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai described the passing of Elangovan as “a huge loss”. “He was an outspoken person and his death is an irreparable loss to his family and the Congress party, and to me personally,” he said.

Expressing grief over his demise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said Ilangovan hailed from great political family of rationalist leader Periyar Ramasamy and (son of) E V K Sampath.

“Friend Ilangovan had been very broken-hearted ever since the loss of his beloved son and former Erode East MLA Thirumahan Everaa. However, he contested and won the by-election and served the people despite his worries,” Stalin said in his condolence message.

In January this year his son E Thirumahan Everaa, who then represented the Erode East Assembly constituency, died of cardiac arrest in Erode at 46. Elangovan was elected as MLA in the by-election on February 27, 2023.

Whenever he came to meet him, Elangovan never failed to say ‘take care of yourself,’ Stalin said.

“Whenever he said so affectionately, I would say in return ‘you take care of yourself.’ To that, he would reassure me saying: I am working even more actively after taking over the public service you entrusted to me. I participate in many programmes. I am fine,’” the Chief Minister said, recalling the touching moments he shared with him.

“Since the day he was admitted to hospital, I have been in touch with his son and the doctors and have been enquiring about his health from time to time. But, this morning, the news of his deteriorating health and his subsequent demise was deeply painful, both politically and personally,” he said.

He expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, the Congress members, and the people of Erode East constituency, over the loss of a prominent leader in Tamil Nadu politics.

Selvaperunthagai said Elangovan passed away today at around 10.20 am due to ill health.

Elangovan was fully involved in the Congress movement from his youth and worked hard for the development of the party in Tamil Nadu and transformed the Congress into a unique movement, Selvaperunthagai said.

“He has the pride of being the party president, who worked with political determination and strengthened the Congress by speaking out against the rulers of the day. He could express his views boldly,” Selvaperunthagai said in a statement here.

He announced that the party flag will be flown at half mast at the party offices throughout Tamil Nadu as a tribute to Elangovan’s demise.

PMK founder S Ramadoss said Elangovan, who took up the reins of the Congress during a very critical period in Tamil Nadu and strengthened it, had close ties with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and had great respect for him, Ramadoss said in a statement here.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said the passing of Elangovan was a great tragedy to him personally.

BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, condoled Elangovan's death and said

Elangovan's courageous and tireless efforts to stand up against oppressive regimes and fight for the people's welfare will always be remembered. "His legacy serves as a shining example of leadership and commitment," Reddy said.

Born in Gobichettipalayam on December 21, 1948, Erode Venkata Krishnasamy Sampath Elangovan served as Union Minister of state for Petroleum, later as MoS for Industries and Commerce and MoS for Textiles, he was instrumental in abolishing the CENVAT.

He was the grandnephew of Periyar Ramasamy. His father Sampath was associated with the Dravidian movement and later merged his faction with the Congress. His mother Sulochana Sampath served as AIADMK organising secretary. Elangovan was fondly called as "Tanmana Thalaivar" by the Tamil Nadu Congress workers.

He entered politics in the 1980s and was elected as MLA from Sathyamangalam constituency, Erode district, in 1984 while in alliance with the AIADMK. He unsuccessfully contested from Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency after joining actor Sivaji Ganesan-led political Party “Tamizaga Munnetra Munnani." Ganesan had then threw his weight behind the Janaki AIADMK faction. Following the merger of the AIADMK groups, Ganesan dissolved the political party and Elangovan rejoined the INC.

After 2009, he contested in two parliament elections and was defeated at Erode and Theni.

The body of Elangovan was kept at his residence in Manapakkam, near Nandambakkam, here for the public to pay their homage. His body will be cremated at the electric crematorium in L & T Colony, Mugalivakkam on Sunday at around 4 pm.

In Erode, on hearing the death of Elangovan, the local Congress members placed a big portrait of the MLA before his residence and offered floral tributes.