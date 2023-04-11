Senior BJP leader Eshwarappa opts out of Karnataka poll contest

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday told the party’s central leadership that he wishes to retire from electoral politics and requested it to not consider fielding him from any constituency in the Assembly polls next month.



The decision of the former state unit president, who played a key role along with B S Yediyurappa in building the party in the state over the last four decades, came in the midst of the BJP finalising its list of candidates for the elections.

“I wish to voluntarily retire from electoral politics. Hence, it is my request not to consider my name for any constituency for the Assembly elections this time,” the former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council said in a letter to BJP president J P Nadda. Eshwarappa, who resigned as minister last year over a corruption charge, expressed his gratitude to the seniors in the party who gave him honourable positions in his 40-year political career right from booth level to the deputy Chief Minister. The 74-year-old Kuruba leader, also known for his controversial statements, is a five-time MLA from Shivamogga, and has served as minister holding various portfolios. Kurubas come under the OBC category in the state.

The announcement came amid speculations that the central leadership was weighing the option of denying him ticket for the polls.

There were also some reports that he had proposed the name of his son K E Kantesh for the Shivamogga seat.