Sena (UBT) leaders, workers from Sindhudurg join BJP

Mumbai: Several Shiv Sena (UBT) workers and leaders from Sindhudurg district, including four former municipal councillors, on Monday joined the BJP at the party’s state headquarters here.

Former councillors from Malvan, Mandar Keni, Yatin Khot, Darshana Kasavkar, and Sejal Parab were formally inducted into the BJP along with their supporters in the presence of the party’s Maharashtra unit president Ravindra Chavan.

BJP state general secretary MLC Vikrant Patil and Sindhudurg district unit president Prabhakar Sawant were also present.

Welcoming the new entrants, Chavan said their decision to join the BJP reflects their trust in the development-oriented politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The BJP is committed to development and will continue contributing towards building a developed India and Maharashtra. The entry of these leaders will further strengthen the party’s organisation in Sindhudurg,” he said, assuring them of due respect and recognition within the party.

Speaking to reporters, Mandar Keni said he and his colleagues were inspired by the work done by PM Modi, Fadnavis, and state BJP chief Chavan.

“We have joined the BJP to work sincerely for the party’s growth,” he said.