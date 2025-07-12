Sena minister’s ‘cash bag’ video goes viral, he says only clothes in bag

Mumbai: A video of Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat sitting in a room along with a partially opened bag containing what look like bundles of notes went viral on Friday.

The Shiv Sena minister rubbished the claim that it was a money bag, and insisted that it contained only clothes.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, who posted the video on X, said Union home minister Amit Shah should take note.

“I feel pity for Chief Minister Fadnavis! How many more times will he just sit and watch his reputation being torn to shreds? Helplessness has another name: Fadnavis!” Raut posted on X.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Shirsat said, “The house seen in the video is my home. It shows I am sitting (clad in a banian) in my bedroom. My pet dog and a bag are also seen. This means that I have just returned from travel and removed my clothes. If I have to keep such a big bag of money, is there a dearth of cupboards?