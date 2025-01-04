‘Semi-special’: India throws open NIELIT, step underlines semiconductor revolution

guwahati: In a significant event, Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, and Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Deemed to Be University. The inauguration happened at 12 locations, with five in the northeastern states, during an event held in Guwahati.

NIELIT is the only university under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and was dedicated to the nation with a focus on transforming India’s semiconductor and digital technology landscape.

The memorandum of understanding has been signed between NIELIT and Tata Electronics Private Limited for enhancing the semiconductor skilling ecosystem in India. It is signed by MM Tripathi, director general, NIELIT, and Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD of Tata Electronics. This will involve establishing skill centres, developing diploma and certification programmes and workshops on semiconductor ATMP technologies (assembly, testing, marking and packaging). Tata Electronics will provide technical know-how and internship opportunities. NIELIT will focus on education, training and outreach. The partnership underlines the commitment towards creating opportunities in the northeastern region and fostering a robust semiconductor ecosystem.

Vaishnaw also stressed that the government was keen to make India a world leader in semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and Industry 4.0. He underscored the need for providing students with skills in this new, changing world. Describing northeast as the “new engine” of India, he declared that the NIELIT campus was going to be constructed in Jagiroad near Guwahati to develop a hub of semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.

Sarma echoed this vision, emphasising the region’s potential to become a global hub for semiconductor production. He highlighted the swift approval of land allocation for the new campus at Jagiroad – achieved in record time – as a testament to the government’s commitment to fostering local talent and creating job opportunities. Our ultimate aim is to make Assam a significant hub in the world’s semiconductor sector, with chips bearing labels like ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made in Assam’,” said Sarma.

According to Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the launch of NIELIT is a historical moment. The university will provide specialty educational programmes in leading-edge digital technologies like semiconductor design and manufacturing, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, automotive electronics, drone technology and cybersecurity. The institution will attempt to create skilled manpower that can drive innovation and support the aspirations of India within the world of cutting-edge industries through the provision of world-class education and training.

NIELIT, established with the status of “Deemed to Be University” by the Ministry of Education, has its main campus in Ropar, Punjab. It operates through 11 constituent units spread over the country. Its curriculum, designed along with leaders from the industry, emphasises emerging technologies and thus ensures that graduates are job-ready from Day 1. The university is in alignment with the National Education Policy of 2020, focusing on accessibility, flexibility, and industry relevance in education. The digital divide, especially in rural and underserved areas, is bridged through virtual labs, immersive content and AI-driven learning solutions.