Selja to start campaigning for Haryana elections

Chandigarh: Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, who stayed away from Haryana’s election campaign for 12 days, is campaigning for Haryana from Thursday.



Selja took this decision after meeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday night after which her schedule was released by Selja’s office on Wednesday.

Kumari Selja last participated in a public event on September 13. Since then, she was not active on social media either. No statement of any kind was issued by her office either.

Amidst the tension, Kumari Selja received a call from Rahul Gandhi last night. After which she met Kharge.

After this meeting, Selja claimed that everything is normal.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is coming on a tour of Haryana on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi will address the election rallies in Assandh of Karnal and Barwala of Hisar.

According to a programme released by Kumari Selja’s office, Selja will participate in the rally in support of party candidate Shamsher Gogi from Assandh. Shamsher Gogi is a Selja supporter.

After this, she will address public meetings in support of Congress candidate Paramveer Singh from Tohana and candidate Ram Niwas Rada from Hisar.

There is no mention of participating in the Barwala rally in the programme released by Selja. This makes it clear that Selja will only participate in other programmes after participating in the rally of her supporter.

A rally is being organised by Hooda supporters in Barwala. There is still uncertainty about Selja’s participation in it.