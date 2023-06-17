‘Self-reliance not an option, but necessity’

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasised the need for self-reliance for the country, saying it was not an option but a necessity in the fast-changing global scenario.



“During the 1971 war, when we needed equipment the most we were refused. We had to look for alternatives. I don’t want to take the names of the countries that refused our request,” he said addressing an event on “Atmanirbhar Bharat” here. The defence minister said the Kargil War of 1999 saw a similar story. “During the Kargil war, when our armed forces felt a strong need for equipment, those countries were imparting us lessons of peace. Those who traditionally used to supply us weapons, they too refused,” Singh said.

“Hence, we do not have any option than strengthening ourselves,” he said.

Singh said the country is moving ahead with the pledge of self-reliance.

“From the ground to the sky and from the agricultural machines to the cryogenic engine, India is moving fast to become self-reliant in every sector,” he said.

“In the fast changing world, self-reliance is not an option for us, but it is a necessity,” he said, adding that the government is ensuring the country’s self-reliance in every sector, especially defence as it is directly related to the nation’s security. Highlighting the importance of the army, the minister said: “For the safety of any country, the army is the most important part. Without an empowered army, you cannot defend the borders, nor civilisation or culture. If that army is dependent on anyone else, then the situation becomes more uncontrolled.”

Hence, self-reliance of an army is an important step in making a country powerful, he asserted.

“When I am talking about self-reliance of the army, it does not only mean soldiers, it also means military equipment,” the minister said and added that “as time changes, the role of military equipment increases”.

“We have to go beyond the horizon and achieve self-reliance in the area of military equipment. The platforms, equipment and new technologies are equally important as the courage and valour of our soldiers,” he said.

On the importance of being self-reliant in military equipment, Singh said, when the British were expanding their control in India, “it was not that kingdoms did not have an army.”

“Some had a large and loyal army, but they lost to the British despite this because of equipment,” he said.