Self-reliance in defence important for India: CDS

New Delhi: Achieving self-reliance in defence and reducing import dependency for military hardware is important for India to maintain its strategic autonomy and shoulder new responsibilities commensurate with its emerging stature, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Saturday. In an address at a think-tank, Gen Chauhan noted that India’s economic growth coupled with its soft power, technological advancements and ability to stand up to coercion and intimidation to defend its territory are contributing to the rise of its comprehensive national power.



His reference to India’s ability to stand up to coercion and intimidation came in the backdrop of a three-year border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

“Our economic growth coupled with our soft power, technological advancements, demographic dividend, democratic and inclusive governance, acceptability at international and regional forums, ability to stand up to coercion and intimidation to defend our territory and consolidation of our diplomatic, information, military and economic instruments of national power are contributing to the rise of India’s comprehensive national power,” Gen Chauhan said. The Chief of Defence Staff was speaking at the ‘Chanakya Dialogue’.

Gen Chauhan also highlighted the importance of self-reliance in defence, saying that reducing import dependency of the armed forces is important for India to maintain its strategic autonomy and shoulder new responsibilities commensurate with its size and economy. “Our armed forces depended heavily on foreign OEMs (original equipment makers) for military hardware. I believe such a situation is not sustainable in the emerging geo-political environment,” he said.

Elaborating on the global geopolitical turmoil, Gen Chauhan said countries like Japan, the UK, Russia, China, Germany, Poland, South Korea and many others are significantly increasing their defence budgets and the situation could lead to a huge disruption in the global supply chains of military hardware.

“I can visualise a huge demand for military equipment and hardware not only in Asia but also Europe. In such a situation, the indigenous defence ecosystem is the safest bet for us as it guarantees assured supplies,” he said.