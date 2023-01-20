Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Selection Board for promoting women officers to Colonel rank
Nation

Selection Board for promoting women officers to Colonel rank

BY MPost20 Jan 2023 5:17 PM GMT

New Delhi: Women Officers Special No 3 Selection Board is being conducted by the Army for promotion from the rank of Lt Col to Col, from January 9 to 22, to bring them at par with their male counterparts.

A total of 244 women officers are being considered for promotion against 108 vacancies, from 1992 batch to 2006 batch in various Arms & Services (Engineers, Signals, Army Air Defence, Intelligence Corps, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps & Electrical & Mechanical Engineers).

The vacancies for this Special No 3 Selection Board have been released by the government to promote the affected women officers, to ensure gender parity in Indian Army.

A total of 60 women officers have been called as observers for the Selection Board, to ensure fair conduct and clarify their apprehensions, if any.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X