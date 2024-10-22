Seers-saints to be allowed to construct permanent ashrams in Ujjain: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced that the state government will allow seers-saints to construct permanent ashrams in Ujjain in the line of Haridwar ahead of the Simhastha to be held in 2028.



Addressing mediapersons at the Simhastha Mela office auditorium in Ujjain, CM Yadav highlighted that Ujjain, renowned for its spiritual heritage, will retain its religious essence while undergoing significant infrastructural development.

CM Yadav revealed the plans for the Simhastha and said that the state government will provide land and permanent facilities to saints and Mahants to organise religious events such as Katha and Bhagwat. "The move will address the challenges faced by religious seers-saints who currently rely on private hotels for accommodation. The development plan, spearheaded by the Ujjain Development Authority, will include modern amenities such as roads, electricity, and drainage, ensuring smooth arrangements for future Simhastha events," CM said.

Efforts to build a religious city akin to Haridwar are already underway, with a comprehensive action plan, involving public representatives, he said.

"Infrastructure projects, such as constructing four-lane and six-lane roads, bridges, and permanent ashrams, will be completed in time for Simhastha-2028," he added. The ashrams will cover 25% of a one-hectare plot, with the remaining 75% reserved for open spaces and parking, commercial and residential use of these ashrams will not be permitted, the CM noted.

Further, the state government will prioritise public activities such as Anna Kshetra, Dharamshala, Ayurveda Centres, and Medical Centres in collaboration with followers of Sanatan Dharma.

The CM also highlighted Ujjain’s growing status as a religious tourism hub, citing the Mahakal Mahalok’s formation, which has attracted a surge of devotees.

Upcoming infrastructure projects include the Ujjain-Indore six-lane highway and the Ujjain-Jaora greenfield road, he also said.

Additionally, an in-principle approval has been granted for the Indore-Ujjain metro train, as well as the Circle Vande Metro connecting Ujjain with Dewas, Fatehabad, and Indore,

the CM further said.

Strengthening Ujjain's transportation network, all routes originating from the city will be upgraded to four lanes, and the airstrip will be converted into a functional airport for year-round air traffic, the Chief Minister announced.

Yadav emphasised that these holistic development efforts will benefit both devotees and religious leaders, ensuring Ujjain's prosperity while preserving its religious character.