Seeking support for TN's prosperity in US, says CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is leading a high-level official delegation to the USA, as part of an ambitious goal to transform the state into a USD one trillion economy by 2030, on Thursday sought support from the "Land of opportunities" for the state's prosperity. The Chief Minister was accorded a rousing reception upon his arrival in San Francisco, and he was received by Consul General K Srikar Reddy. Stalin was accompanied by his wife Durga, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa and senior officials for the fortnight-long visit to attract investments to Tamil Nadu. "In the USA — the land of opportunities, seeking support for the prosperity of Tamil Nadu," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Former Union Minister Napoleon welcomed him by presenting a shawl. The Indian diaspora, including a large number of Tamils, greeted the Chief Minister with enthusiasm. After participating in a meeting with potential investors in San Francisco today, Stalin would address the Tamil community on August 31, and hold discussions with representatives from US-based companies in Chicago on September 2, and urge them to invest in Tamil Nadu. During his trip, he would meet the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. He would return to Chennai on September 14.