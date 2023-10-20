SEEDS Initiative Showcases 11 Grassroots Innovators Leading Climate Resilience

New Delhi: The Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS), a non-profit organization, is championing grassroots innovation and intervention technologies to address the pressing challenges posed by climate change. Their latest initiative, 'Flip the Notion,' has brought together 11 grassroots innovators to focus on climate resilience through innovation.



At an event held in New Delhi, these innovators showcased the impact of their intervention and outreach programs in communities affected by climate change. The programs have had a positive effect on community preparedness, upskilling, and fostering resilience in the face of climate challenges.



The event featured a short film that highlighted the journey of these innovators, followed by a panel discussion with distinguished social and humanitarian experts. Notable panelists included Kamal Kishore from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Government of India, Takeshi Komino, General Secretary at CWS Japan, and Aruna Pandey, Research Consultant from Lighthouse Communities. They shared insights into transformative solutions for resilient communities, challenges and innovations for communities under stress, collaborations, and technology-based interventions.

SEEDS' mission is to empower these grassroots innovators, raise the bar for their efforts, and develop impact parameters that lead to a sustainable future for communities facing climate challenges. Dr. Manu Gupta, Co-Founder of SEEDS, highlighted their goal of creating resilient and sustainable communities across the world in the face of increasing climate-induced disasters.

Dr. Gupta stated, "Our mission at SEEDS is to equip the vulnerable to be more resilient. We aim to serve in 225 hotspots in India by 2030, reaching 315 million lives with hyper-local resilience ecosystems. SEEDS engages with communities, governments, and change-agents across the entire disaster lifecycle, from response to mitigation and preparedness."



Over the past three decades, SEEDS has responded to more than 45 disasters, built schools, homes, healthcare facilities, and sanitation units, and skilled more than a million learners. Local and national organizations, intimately connected with the communities they serve, are pivotal in addressing climate change and developing tailored solutions.

These grassroots innovators have implemented intervention programs in various Indian states, providing free medical treatment, mentoring small pond owners, promoting women fish farmers, and building resilient blue economies.



SEEDS will collaborate with these innovators to deploy best practices, develop communication materials, and create developmental programs that enhance infrastructure resilience in the face of natural disasters.

SEEDS' commitment to fostering climate resilience and supporting innovative solutions is a significant step in addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change in India and beyond.