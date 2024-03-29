Security tightened on day 8 of Bhojshala survey

Dhar: The court-mandated survey of the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar, being conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), continued on the eighth day amid heightened security arrangements.The security has been stepped up in view of the Friday prayers to be offered by the Muslim community members at the site, a police official said. Members of the ASI team reached the controversial complex around 6 am, carrying gadgets, bags and files with them. “In addition to the existing force, 35 additional policemen were deployed at the Bhojshala complex on Friday.

In the past, around 1,600 people used to offer namaz at the site. But after the ASI launched its survey, around 2,400 people offered prayers there between 1 pm and 3 pm last Friday,” Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh said over phone. So more than 150 police personnel are posted at the site at present, another official said.Two new experts have joined the ASI team on the eighth day of the survey.“As part of the security arrangements, CCTV cameras were installed in and around Bhojshala from the day the survey started,”

Singh said.