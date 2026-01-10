Security tightened amid surge of tourists at snow-bound destinations in J-K’s Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah/Jammu: Security arrangements have been strengthened across snow-bound tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda following a surge of tourists over the past fortnight, officials said on Saturday.

The visible deployment of security personnel at popular high-altitude meadows, including Chattargalla (11,000 ft), Panj Nallah (10,200 ft) and Guldanda (9,555 ft) along the Bhaderwah–Pathankot highway, is aimed at boosting visitors’ confidence and maintaining strict vigilance to ensure their safety, the officials said.

Despite harsh weather conditions, the strong presence of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and paramilitary forces, coupled with local hospitality, has helped allay initial apprehensions, enabling tourists to enjoy the natural scenery and activities such as playing with snow.

“Bhaderwah is one of the most beautiful destinations and attracts a large number of tourists, but heavy snowfall in the high-altitude mountains surrounding the valley poses significant security challenges, as visitors tend to venture into snow-covered meadows and passes, particularly along the Bhaderwah–Pathankot Highway and the Bhaderwah–Chamba inter-state road,” Superintendent of Police Vinod Sharma told PTI.

Despite recent snowfall and very harsh weather conditions with night temperatures dropping to several degrees below the freezing point, the forces are providing security cover in high-altitude tourist destinations for the tourists so that they can feel completely secure.

Visitors are also appreciating the round-the-clock security arrangements and hospitality extended by local vendors.

"We were initially a bit skeptical about safety before coming here, but after reaching Guldanda and visiting Chattergalla Pass, all our fears fizzled out. The police presence along these snow-covered passes is excellent, allowing us to enjoy ourselves to the hilt. The warm hospitality of the locals has made our visit truly memorable, and we would surely love to visit Bhaderwah again,” Vishal Sharma, a tourist from Maharashtra, said.

Another tourist, Satish Singh Jhadav from Gujarat, said they received full support from the policemen, noting that adequate check posts were in place and that the friendly attitude of the local made the trip more enjoyable.

Local stakeholders and tourism strategists have attributed the recent boom in the industry to timely snowfall, coupled with the robust security grid provided by the police and other security forces.

“Earlier, we used to see only the Army deployed at high altitudes during this time of the year when snowfall occurs and temperatures drop well below zero. However, this time, despite limited resources, Jammu and Kashmir Police is doing a commendable job by providing round-the-clock security,” Rashid Choudhary, a local, said.

According to president of the vendors association Guldanda, Yasir Wani, more than 19000 tourists have visited the destination in the last 15 days after the first snowfall.

Meanwhile, the residents of Bhaderwah in general and tourism stakeholders in particular have welcomed the Centre’s decision to construct a multi-crore cable car project from the Mathola village to 12,500-foot-high Seoj Dhar in the foothills of mighty Kailash Kund glacier.

Seoj Dhar is one of the largest and most beautiful meadows, spread over 30 km, which starts from Bhaderwah in the Doda district to Basantgarh area of the Udhampur district. The meadow remains covered with snow for seven months from November to May, making it the ideal destination for adventure and winter sports.

“…Update on cable car (Gandola) from Mathola to Seoj Dhar. After a day to day follow up with the concerned authorities, the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) has invited bids for DPR, which is likely to be awarded by the end of January, so that the study gets completed in next 4 months, and thereafter the execution of work may be undertaken,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a recent post on X.

Bhaderwah is also gearing up for a two-day winter festival to be held on January 17 and 19 at Guldanda and New Bus Stand Bhaderwah.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh said the district administration has made the best possible arrangements for the success of the festival aimed at promoting winter tourism and boosting local economic activities. He said that comprehensive security arrangements would be put in place at all tourist destinations and religious sites to ensure the safety of tourists and residents.