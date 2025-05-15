Security tightened along Rajasthan border amid espionage concerns

Jaipur: Amid concerns of espionage, the Rajasthan administration has intensified security measures along the India-Pakistan border, with authorities in Jaisalmer and Sri Ganganagar banning the use of Pakistani SIM cards.

According to officials, Pakistan has recently increased the range of mobile towers near the border, prompting fears of unauthorised communication and surveillance.

“The use of Pakistani SIMs has been strictly prohibited in border districts to prevent any breach of security,” said Jaisalmer Collector Pratap Singh said on Wednesday.

A similar order has been issued by the Sriganganagar district collector.

Security has been tightened in villages within 50 km of the international border, with restrictions on the movement of outsiders. The Border Security Force (BSF) and local police are maintaining high alert in sensitive areas.

BSF Deputy Commandant (Intelligence) Mahesh Chandra Jat held a training session for common people about drone activity. During the interaction, he warned of a possible increase in drone activity from across the border.

“We must remain prepared at all times. The public should understand how drones operate and the potential threats they pose,” he said.

The Union Home Ministry has identified Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Kota, and Ajmer, along with border districts such as Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, and Jodhpur, as sensitive in view of possible air strikes.

According to the guidelines issued by the Directorate of Civil Defence, instructions have been given to install electric sirens at key locations in these areas, which will be operated from a centralised control room.

In another development, Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium once again received a bomb threat on Wednesday. A similar threat was received by the Pratapgarh Mini-Secretariat administration and the Baran district administration through email.

The threat, sent via email to the Sports Council building, also mentioned the SMS Hospital as a potential target. Police have increased security at the stadium and are tracing the sender with the help of cyber experts.