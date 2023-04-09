Security stepped up in Bhatinda amid Amritpal Singh’s rumoured call for Baisakhi congregation

Bathinda (Punjab): Security arrangements in Bathinda have been stepped up security ahead of Baisakhi celebrations in the state, following an unverified video of Khalistani preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh urging followers to spread the word for the big congregation on Baisakhi to discuss issues before the Sikh community.

Additional DGP, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, said the security arrangement is a positive message that the situation is normal in Punjab.

“We have made elaborate security arrangements. We are here for the convenience of people. We want more and more people to visit the state on Baisakhi. It will send out a positive message that the situation is normal in Punjab. No restrictions have been imposed,” said the ADGP on security arrangements in Bathinda ahead of Baisakhi celebrations on April 14.

Earlier, on April 2, amid speculations that the fugitive Amritpal was likely to surrender at the Golden Temple, Deputy Commissioner of Police (L&O) Parminder Singh Bhandal said that if the Khalistan leader wants to surrender, they will help him do so in accordance with law.