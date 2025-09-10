Security stepped up along border areas amid unrest in Nepal

Bahraich: The India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh was placed under a heightened security blanket on Tuesday after violent protests in Nepal disrupted cross-border movement and triggered alarm among Indian authorities.

A high alert has been sounded in Uttar Pradesh’s seven districts -- Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit -- bordering Nepal.

The trouble began at Rupaidih in Bahraich, where demonstrations in Nepalganj quickly spilled over to the frontier. Protesters on the Nepalese side blocked roads, clashed with police and set tyres ablaze. The ripple effects were felt across the border as Indian traders, commuters and locals were forced to halt their movement. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and local police immediately stepped in, setting up camps and stepping up patrols to ensure the unrest did not cross into Indian territory.

“Security has been tightened at every entry and exit point. We are not allowing any lapse that could compromise law and order,” said senior police official Prashant Verma.

The unrest prompted similar measures in Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri districts, which share long stretches of border with Nepal. In Pilibhit, police and SSB personnel carried out joint checks at Madhotanda and Hazara, frisking travellers and searching vehicles. Intelligence teams were also activated to keep track of suspicious movements. “This is a sensitive stretch of the border and we are treating the situation with utmost seriousness,” a senior Pilibhit police officer said.

At the Gauriphanta border in Lakhimpur Kheri, near Palia Kalan, long queues formed as Indian security forces intensified frisking following reports of continuing demonstrations in Nepal’s Dhangadhi city. “People are cooperating, but we are making it clear that safety comes before convenience,” said an SSB officer posted at the checkpoint.

Authorities also turned to local communities for support. Police used public announcements and distributed pamphlets in border villages, urging residents to remain alert and report strangers or unusual activity immediately.

By evening, officers in Bahraich, Pilibhit and Lakhimpur Kheri confirmed that while the situation across the border in Nepal remained volatile, Indian territory was secure.

“Operation Kavach” committees have also been activated to maintain strict surveillance.

Nepal was in the grip of a major crisis on Tuesday as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government protests that saw attacks on private residences of several high-profile leaders, the headquarters of political parties and even parliament, a day after 19 people died in police action against the agitators.

The protests led by students appeared to reflect the growing public anger with the Oli dispensation over a range of issues.