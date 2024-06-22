Security measures tightened ahead of Amarnath Yatra, says Jammu & Kashmir L-G

Srinagar: With the Amarnath Yatra set to begin in a week, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said security arrangements have been tightened and facilities improved for the successful conduct of the pilgrimage.



Jammu Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain has reviewed security arrangements along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, emphasising the need for the highest level of alertness to scuttle any attempt by terrorists to disrupt the pilgrimage, officials said on Saturday.

Taking part in the virtual ‘Pratham Puja’ which marks the ceremonial commencement of the Amarnath Yatra -- at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Saturday morning, Sinha said ‘darshan’ for the pilgrims across the country will start on June 29 when the yatra commences.

“The (Amarnath) Shrine Board and the J&K administration have made special arrangements for the pilgrims. In the last two years, the facilities for the yatris have improved a lot.”

Sinha said the roads leading to the cave shrine have been upgraded and some stretches have been widened by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) this year. “I think the yatris will be able to undertake a smoother pilgrimage this time,” he told reporters at Raj Bhavan after the puja. “I appeal to the people of J&K, especially those in the areas from where the yatra passes through, to keep alive the tradition of supporting the yatra and taking care of the pilgrims this year also. Peaceful and smooth pilgrimage helps create a good image of J&K across the world,” he added.

The 52-day pilgrimage will begin from the two tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal -- on June 29, a day after the first batch of pilgrims will leave Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the valley.

Over 4.5 lakh pilgrims performed the pilgrimage last year and offered their prayers at the naturally formed ice-shivlingam inside the cave shrine.

Later, at another function, Sinha launched various Swachh Bharat initiatives for the yatra.

“Happy to launch various Swachh Bharat initiatives of Directorate of Rural Sanitation for Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024. A new logo, Swachh Yatra Anthem, website and mobile application developed by the directorate will greatly benefit our objective of zero-waste pilgrimage,” the LG said.

He said J&K is at the forefront of promoting sustainable tourism.

“For this holy Yatra, we’ve worked a solution through fusion of tech & human resource. Our integrated strategy aims at zero-waste, clean & efficient sanitation system & complete protection to natural resources & environment,” the LG said on X. Meanwhile, Jammu ADGP Jain on Friday conducted an extensive review of the security arrangements on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway for the upcoming yatra, a police spokesperson said.