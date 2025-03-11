Security heightened ahead of Holi in Sambhal

Sambhal: Sambhal is set to witness heightened security arrangements ahead of the Holi celebrations, with the police and administration taking proactive measures to ensure peace and order. District Magistrate Rajendra Pansiya has announced that the Holi procession will be secured in a box format, with magistrates and police personnel deployed at strategic locations. Drone cameras will also be used for real-time surveillance.

Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt communal harmony.

The administration is focused on ensuring that both the Holi procession and Friday prayers are conducted smoothly. To facilitate this, the timing for Friday prayers across the district has been fixed at 2:30 pm. While political debates have emerged over the rescheduling, the police have clarified that the decision was made with the consensus of both Hindu and Muslim communities during a ‘Peace Committee’ meeting.

A comprehensive three-layer security plan has been put in place. This includes the deployment of police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Response Force (RRF) personnel.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi stated that extra precautions are being taken in light of past incidents, particularly the unrest during the Jama Masjid survey. To prevent any untoward incidents, seven companies of PAC and two platoons of soldiers will be deployed, along with RRF personnel.