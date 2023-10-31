Security forces seize arms and explosives in Manipur

IMPHAL: Security forces seized arms and explosives in Manipur’s Imphal East and Churachandpur districts, police said.



The security forces seized four firearms, 20 hand grenades and five empty magazines of rifles from Sanjenbam Khullen, Gouranagar and Terakhong village in Imphal East district in the last 24 hours, a police statement said on Monday night.

Six firearms including two 9 mm pistols along with 21 hand grenades and one mortar shell were recovered from Sanjenlok hilltop and Eshingthembi hilltop in Imphal East district.

They also seized two firearms including one country-made heavy mortar from D Moljang village in Churachandpur district, the police said.

Security forces comprising Assam Rifles and CRPF also dismantled six bunkers built by armed miscreants in the surrounding areas of Sanjenlok in Churachandpur district, it said.

The security forces also arrested one active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) involved in the extortion of money in Imphal West district.