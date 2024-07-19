Security forces repulse terror attack on temporary camp in J&K’s Doda

Jammu: Two army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday, officials said, as security forces continued their search in the region for the ultras who killed four soldiers three days ago.



The gunfight, lasting more than an hour, took place at Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area around 2 am when the terrorists opened fire on a temporary camp established in a government school for the ongoing search operation, they said.

One of the critically injured army personnel was evacuated to the Udhampur-based command hospital by an advanced light helicopter (ALH) despite challenging weather conditions, a defence spokesperson said.

“Swift action by ALH from Air Force Station, Udhampur, saved a critically injured soldier’s life in Doda (J-K). Despite challenging weather, the evacuation was successful, ensuring timely medical care at Command Hospital, Udhampur. Kudos to the team for their dedication and bravery,” PRO Defence, Jammu, posted on X.

In a separate incident, security forces guarding a forward post opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district late Wednesday night.

The area was searched on Thursday morning but nothing linked to the suspicious movement was found on the ground, the officials said. On the search operation in Doda, launched following the killing of the four soldiers, including a captain, the officials said despite inclement weather and challenging terrain, security forces are conducting the operation to track down the terrorists. They are determined to eliminate them and restore peace in the area, they added.

“Security forces on the ground are engaged in a well-coordinated operation against terrorists with whom we had contact yesterday and today as well. The operation is under progress and we will get success soon,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar and Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil told reporters in Kastigarh, around 30 km from the spot of the Monday attack.

He, however, refused to share more details citing the continuation of the operation.

On Thursday attack, the officials said the terrorists after opening fire on the temporary camp inside the school building fled into a dense forest area.