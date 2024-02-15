Security forces recover eight IEDs planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

BIJAPUR: Security forces have recovered eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites near a newly-set up camp in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

The camp of security forces was established on February 13 in Gundem village under Tarrem police station limits and the explosives were recovered the next day (Wednesday) when security personnel were carrying a de-mining exercise in an adjoining forest to trace IEDs, a senior official said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad of the Bijapur police neutralised the bombs, he said.

On Tuesday, when the camp was being set up, some Naxalites opened fire on security personnel who were engaged in cordoning off the area, triggering a gun-battle, he said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the Naxalites escaped taking the cover of a forested hill, he said. The camp was set up in the Maoist-stronghold to facilitate development works and ensure protection to people in the area. Maoists are frustrated with the move in their core area, he added. On January 30 this year, Naxalites attacked a team of security personnel that was engaged in ensuring protection to a camp being set up in Tekalgudem village in Sukma district bordering Bijapur. Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including two commandos of its elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA, were killed and 17 others injured in that incident.