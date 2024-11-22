Security forces kill 10 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh encounter; peace back in Bastar, says CM Sai

Sukma: Ten Naxalites, three of them women, were gunned down in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, a senior police official said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the security forces and said the era of peace and progress has returned to the Bastar region.

The gunfight broke out in the morning in a forest near Bhandarpadar village in the jurisdiction of the Bhejji police station, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, said Sundarraj P, inspector general of police (Bastar range).

He said personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched the operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoists from the Konta and Kistaram area committees on forested hills of Korajguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram and Bhandarpadar villages.

"Bodies of 10 Naxalites, including three women, clad in 'uniform', have been recovered from the spot", he said.

Besides, 12 weapons, including an INSAS rifle, an AK-47 rifle, a self-loading rifle (SLR) and Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs), were also seized, he said.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Madkam Masa (42), a divisional committee member and military in-charge of the south Bastar division of Maoists, and Lakhma Madvi, an area committee member, the IG said, adding that they were carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

The other deceased included Masa's wife Dudhi Huni (35), his guard Kowasi Kesa, Madkam Jitu and Madkam Kosi, he said, adding that the four were members of the PLGA platoon no. 4 and carried a bounty of Rs 2 lakh each.

The official said the identity of the remaining four deceased cadres was yet to be ascertained.

After returning from the operation, the security personnel were seen celebrating and dancing to regional songs at their camp. Videos of their celebration have surfaced on social media.

Chief Minister Sai praised security forces and asserted that his government's priority is to establish peace, facilitate development and ensure the safety of citizens in the Bastar region.

Sai, in a statement, said the state government has been working on the policy of zero tolerance towards Naxalism.

"Ensuring development, peace and safety of citizens in Bastar is the top priority of the state government. The era of peace, development and progress has returned to Bastar," he said.

He congratulated the security forces for their indomitable courage and dedication and said the elimination of Naxalites from Chhattisgarh is certain.

"We are moving forward in a planned manner towards fulfilling the target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate Naxalites from Chhattisgarh by March 2026," he added.

With this incident, 207 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Sukma, Sundarraj said.

He said as many as 787 Naxalites have been arrested, 789 have surrendered, and 262 weapons have been recovered during this period in Bastar.

Two Naxalites were neutralised this year in Dhamtari district in the Raipur division.