Security forces intensify patrol along Indo-Nepal border

Balrampur: Indian security forces along the Indo-Nepal border have intensified patrols and surveillance here to prevent the entry of inmates who have reportedly escaped from jails in Nepal amidst violent protests and civil unrest.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), police and an additional 400 personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the border regions, including dense forest areas, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said the Balrampur district shares a porous 85-kilometre border with Nepal, a significant portion of which is covered by forests.

“The SSB and police are continuously patrolling these areas, particularly the forest trails, which are frequently used by Nepalese citizens to cross into India,” said the officer.

This heightened vigilance follows the arrest of escaped prisoners in neighbouring Bahraich districts. The security forces are conducting continuous search operations in areas adjacent to the border, including Majhgaon, Belbhariya, Kanchanpur, Chhotka Bhakurwa, Badka Bhakurwa and Bhaunsisal.

At the Koilabas checkpost and other forest trails, individuals are being subjected to strict questioning. No one is being allowed to cross into India without valid identification. Additional forces have been stationed at five police stations and 22 SSB outposts along the border.

Drone cameras are also being used for surveillance to prevent any infiltration. Under ‘Operation Kavach’, village security committees have been instructed to immediately report any suspicious individuals to police or other security agencies.

On September 11, six inmates who escaped from Banke jail in Nepal were apprehended by the SSB at the Rupaidiha border in Bahraich. Four of them, identified as Indian citizens, were handed over to the Nepal Police, while the identities of the remaining two are being verified.