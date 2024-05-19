Security forces given free hand to bring perpetrators to justice, says L-G Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Shopian and Pahalgam and said security forces have been given a free hand to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice.



Terrorists struck at two places in Kashmir on Saturday night, killing a former sarpanch in Shopian and injuring a tourist couple from Rajasthan in Anantnag, two days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Baramulla.

“I am deeply shocked at the terrorist attack and the brutal killing of former sarpanch Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh. He was an exemplary grassroots leader and will be remembered for his selfless service to the people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and admirers. We stand in solidarity with the family at this difficult hour,” Sinha said in a statement here.

He said the heinous attack on tourists in Pahalgam is also distressing.

“I have already instructed the administrative and police officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured couple. Praying for their speedy recovery,” he said.

Sinha said he has complete faith in the security forces and the terrorists will be punished soon.

“The government has given a free hand to the J&K Police and security forces to crush terrorists and their associates. I have complete faith in the bravery of our personnel and the perpetrators of this attack will be punished soon. Our security forces will also hunt down those elements who are helping the terrorists and trying to disrupt J&K’s developmental journey,” he said.

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the twin terror attacks in Kashmir reflects the failure of the government, claiming that it could be “deliberate” to frighten people ahead of the polling for the Lok Sabha polls.

While north Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency will vote on May 20 in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections, south Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri seat will go to polls in the sixth phase on May 25. Mufti is among 20 candidates in the fray from Anantnag while 22 candidates including National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah will contest from Baramulla.

“The government should answer about the two incidents as it is beating the drums, claiming that the situation in J&K has improved and militancy is over. The attacks took place immediately after the two-day visit of the Home Minister (Amit Shah),” Mufti told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

She reached out to Kashmiri migrant pandits in Jammu as part of her campaigning to garner support from them.