Security forces eliminate seven militants after a year-long hunt

New Delhi/ Jammu: Announcing the success of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, officials, on Monday, confirmed that all seven terrorists from a Pakistan-backed terror outfit operating in the Kishtwar area have been neutralised. This success has been achieved after 326 days of intense joint operations by security forces in the most difficult terrain and weather conditions in the Union Territory.



The long-running counter-terror operation was conducted in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar in coordination with the White Knight Corps forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force. The operation was made possible by an intelligence network established through coordination between civil and military intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, officials informed.

Officials further added that they have been tracking the terror group since April-May last year, with operations continuing even when there were heavy rains and snow in the winter season. In April 2025, three terrorists were killed in initial encounters. However, the terror group’s chief, code-named Saifullah, along with his trusted aide Adil and two other terrorists, had managed to escape and were on the run.

Meanwhile, Indian Army officials also pointed out the use of modern technology in the operation, such as FPV drones, satellite imagery, remotely piloted aircraft systems, UAVs, and advanced communication systems, which allowed for real-time surveillance and ensured that there was no escape. Reinforcements, including special forces, were quickly mobilised to control the group.

A trained Army dog named Tyson played an important role in the search operations when he ventured into a dhok to verify the presence of terrorists. The dog was hit by terrorist fire, officials added.

Search operations at the encounter site resulted in the recovery of large war-like materials, including three AK-47 rifles and other weapons and ammunition, as well as the bodies of the killed terrorists.

They informed that the killing of the seven terrorists, including Saifullah and his associates, has caused a massive setback to the terror outfit in the region. In the last 20 days, the Counter Insurgency Force (Delta), functioning under the aegis of the White Knight Corps and the Northern Command, has neutralised six Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in its area of operation.

The security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to continue intelligence-based operations, maintain operational dominance, and continue their unrelenting efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.