Security forces diffuse IED recovered from orchard in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday diffused an improvised explosive device (IED) that they recovered from an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.



According to officials, the IED weighing about 6 kg was recovered from an orchard in Awneera village of the south Kashmir district during a search operation ahead of the Republic Day.



The IED was later destroyed in a controlled explosion, they added.

