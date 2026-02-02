Security boost: Delhi Police Budget up to Rs 12,846 crore

NEW DELHI: The Centre has increased the budgetary allocation for Delhi Police in the Union Budget 2026-27 to enhance the law and order situation and enhance the security preparedness in the national capital. According to the budget estimates presented by the finance minister in the Union Budget 2026-27, the total budgetary allocation for Delhi Police has been pegged at Rs 12,846.15 crore for FY 2026-27, registering an increase of approximately 4.57 per cent over the previous year’s allocation.



In the previous budget, Delhi Police received an allocation of Rs 12,259.16 crore for FY 2025-26. The increased allocation indicates the Centre’s continued efforts to ensure that the national capital remains a secure and orderly place, with the Centre’s focus on modernisation in the face of various security challenges, ranging from terrorism and organised crime to traffic congestion and cybercrime.

The budgetary allocation for Delhi Police in the Union Budget 2026-27 includes Rs 11,881.55 crore under the revenue head to meet the day-to-day expenditure on personnel-related costs such as salaries, allowances, and uniforms, as well as fuel, stationery, and administrative expenses. The capital expenditure has been allocated Rs 964.60 crore,

which will be utilised for infrastructure development and technology upgrades.

According to the Delhi Police officials, the increased capital expenditure will support critical modernisation schemes, including the construction of new police stations and residential facilities, expansion of the CCTV network, strengthening of the cybercrime cell, and the procurement of modern equipment and software. The focus will also be on improving traffic management and enhancing real-time monitoring through smart technology platforms.

The increased budgetary allocation indicates the Centre’s focus on technology-driven policing and enhanced public safety. With the increased capital expenditure, the Centre’s initiatives in smart policing, forensic science, and data-driven crime analysis are likely to gain momentum.

For the common man, the increased budgetary allocation may result in faster response times, improved surveillance in vulnerable areas, improved traffic management, and enhanced women’s safety measures. The Centre’s increased allocation indicates its clear focus on ensuring that Delhi Police remains adequately equipped to meet the various security challenges while providing efficient policing services in the national capital.