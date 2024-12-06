Security beefed up in Sambhal ahead of Dec 6

Sambhal: Sambhal administration said it will put up posters of those involved in the November 24 violence, while police beefed up security in the district on Thursday, a day before December 6 – the day Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished by the Hindu right in 1992. Police also estimated the arson and vandalism damage in the Sambhal violence to be worth more than Rs 1 crore.

“We will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence ... in all likelihood today,” District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said.

He said the authorities have identified more than 400 people in connection with the violence that broke out last month over a local mosque survey.

“There is a peace committee meeting at 3 pm and we will discuss the situation with everyone,” he said.

“We are currently designing it (poster). It will be finalised today. 400 people have been identified. Posters will be put up after excluding those who have been arrested,” he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.

“So far, 34 people have been arrested, and efforts to apprehend others are ongoing. Names of 83 individuals have emerged, and 400 photographs have been collected. A unique identification process is being carried out,” he said.

On the damages, Bishnoi said, “Damages exceeding Rs 1 crore have been reported so far. This includes burnt transformers, broken cameras, and vehicles set on fire. Recovery will be made from the rioters once they are identified, and chargesheets will be filed against them.”

The Uttar Pradesh government had on November 27 said it will make those involved in the Sambhal violence pay for the damage to public property and display their pictures on public walls.

Sambhal police has already released several pictures of those allegedly involved in violence. In these photographs, nine persons have been identified and help is sought from people to identify those who have masks on their faces.

“A reward may also be announced for information leading to their arrest,” an official spokesperson earlier said.