Secularism become pejorative for those now in power: Sonia

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Describing secularism as a foundational pillar of India’s democracy, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said the word secular is being used as a “pejorative” by those now in power, resulting in increased polarisation in the society.

“They say they are committed to ‘democracy’, but at the same time, they weaken the safeguards meant to ensure its smooth working. The train tracks meant to guide our nation to harmony are being damaged and the results are already being seen in the increased polarisation in society,” Gandhi wrote in a signed article for Manorama Yearbook 2024.

Democracy and secularism are deeply interconnected — like two rails on a track, guiding the government of the day to the ideal of a harmonious society.

“We are all familiar with these words, which we encounter in debates, speeches, civics textbooks, and the Preamble to the Constitution. Despite this familiarity, the deep meanings behind these concepts are often elusive.

A clear understanding of these terms will help every citizen better understand India’s history, the challenges of the present, and the path to the future,” the former Congress chief said.

Gandhi pointed out that secularism can be interpreted in several ways but the meaning most relevant to India was the one laid down by Mahatma Gandhi in his famous term, ‘sarva

dharma sambhava’.

“Gandhiji perceived the essential unity of all religions. Jawaharlal Nehru was deeply conscious of India being a multi-religious society, so he constantly strove to establish a secular state,” she is quoted as saying in a release issued by Malayala Manorama here.

She also said that India’s Constitution makers, led by Dr B R Ambedkar, developed and applied this idea to the government, creating a unique secular democracy.

“The government protects the religious beliefs of all. It has special provisions to protect the welfare of minorities.

The guiding principle of Indian secular democracy is always to promote harmony and prosperity between all the diverse groups in our society,” the senior Lok Sabha

MP said.

Gandhi, who was the longest serving president of Congress for over 20 years (from 1998 to 2017 and from 2019 to 2022), said India has always been defined by its extraordinary diversity.