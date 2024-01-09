Section 144 imposed in parts of MP’s Shajapur

SHAJAPUR: The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in three areas of Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur city after some people threw stones on participants of a religious procession following a dispute.



One person was injured in the incident which took place in Magaria area on Monday evening, a police official said, adding that adequate security has been deployed in the area and an FIR registered.

The situation is currently peaceful and a case has been registered against the miscreants and further legal action is being taken, he said.

Seven-eight persons stopped a group of people on Nag-Nagin Road near a mosque at around 8.30 pm on Monday when the latter were taking out a routine evening procession ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, as per the First Information Report (FIR) registered on a complaint by one Mohit Rathore, who was part of the procession. The persons told them not to take out the procession from the area and a group of people gathered there subsequently, the FIR stated. The procession participants were manhandled and stones were pelted at them, it said.