Second terrorist killed during encounter in J&K

A second terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, raising the death toll during the ongoing three-day search operation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district to three, officials said.

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed in an encounter in the remote Narla village on Tuesday. An Army personnel and Kent, a six-year-old female Labrador of the Army’s dog unit, also died while three security personnel were injured in the gunfight.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh said another terrorist was killed in Wednesday’s encounter.

Despite bad weather, security forces laid a strong cordon around the area, 75 kilometres from Rajouri town, throughout the night and extended the search to nearby areas in the morning, officials said.

Intermittent firing was reported during the night, creating fear among locals who demanded permanent security posts, they said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forested Patrada area on Monday and fired a few rounds after noticing the suspicious movement of two people, the officials said.

However, both the suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness and the thick foliage. They left behind a rucksack and some clothes and other articles that were recovered by the search parties.