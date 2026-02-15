Second bomb scare in a day at Kolkata Airport; turned out to be hoax

Kolkata: A security alert was reported on Saturday during boarding of IndiGo flight 6E-7304 scheduled to operate from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to Shillong after a suspicious note was found onboard, officials said.

As a precautionary measure, all passengers were safely deboarded and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay. Standard security protocols were followed and a thorough inspection was carried out by the concerned agencies, the statement said.

Upon completion of all safety checks and clearance by security authorities, the aircraft was declared safe for operations. The flight subsequently departed for Shillong at 13:33 hrs.

Meanwhile, hours after the threat received to Shillong bound flight that later turned out to be a hoax, another security threat was reported this evening on IndiGo flight 6E6894 (A-320) operating from Dibrugarh to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after a suspicious message, reportedly written with lipstick inside the aircraft toilet, indicating a bomb threat, officials stated.

The aircraft landed safely at 19:37 hrs IST and was immediately moved to the isolation bay as per established security protocols. All passengers were safely deboarded.