Second barge of LSAM 16 series delivered to Navy

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has said the second barge of the LSAM 16 (Yard 126) series built by a private firm was delivered to it, and its induction will provide impetus to the operational commitments of the naval force by facilitating transportation of articles, ammunition to ships.



The barge was delivered to the navy on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

The contract for construction and delivery of Eleven Ammunition Barges concluded with M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, an MSME based in Thane, in consonance with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives of the government, the navy said.

“Second Barge of the series LSAM 16 (Yard 126) was delivered to Indian Navy on September 6 in presence of Cmde MV Raj Krishna, CoY(Mbi),” the statement said.

The barge delivered in Mumbai has been built under the classification rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) with a service life of 30 years. With all major and auxiliary equipment/ systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, the Barge is proud flag bearer of ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the Ministry of Defence, it said.

“Induction of ACTCM Barge will provide impetus to operational commitments of IN by facilitating transportation, embarkation and disembarkation of articles/ammunition to IN Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours,” the navy said.