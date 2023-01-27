Second arrest in Lucknow multi-storey building collapse

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday made a second arrest in connection with the collapse of a multi-storey building in Lucknow that killed three women and injured several others. In a statement issued here, the police said the arrested person was Mohammad Tariq (42), a resident of Meerut district. Tariq, along with Nawajish Shahid and Fahad Yazdani, was named in the FIR in connection with the building collapse.



Nawajish Shahid, the son of Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Shahid Manzoor, was arrested on Wednesday.

Nawajish Shahid is alleged to be the owner of the land on which the building constructed by Yazdan Builders stood.

Shahid Manzoor is a senior SP leader in western Uttar Pradesh and currently represents Kithore in the Assembly.

The FIR was registered at Hazratganj police station on Wednesday under various IPC sections.