Seat-sharing tussle: Bengal CM close to me, says Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he and his party get along well with the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. His remarks come amid the seat-sharing tussle between the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal where both of them are contesting Lok Sabha elections this year together under the banner of INDIA bloc.



Rahul asserted that the remarks made by the Congress and TMC disparaging one another would not have a negative impact on the seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming elections.

Gandhi said during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, that sometimes Congress’ leaders say something, TMC’s say something, and it goes on. It’s a natural thing.

A day earlier, Mamata Banerjee had questioned the INDIA bloc’s delay in holding seat-sharing talks for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, however, she did not specifically mention the Congress.

Banerjee also accused the CPI(M) of striving to control the Opposition grouping’s agenda, underscoring that no one confronts the BJP as directly as she does.

Banerjee’s comments followed her assertion during a recent internal party meeting that the TMC is prepared to independently contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal if not given “due importance”.

“I have the power to take on the BJP and fight against it. But, some people don’t want to listen to us about seat-sharing. If you don’t want to fight the BJP, then at least don’t give away seats to it,” she said.

“I suggested the name INDIA during the Opposition bloc meeting. And now, the Left is trying to take control of it. Despite such insults, I have attended the INDIA bloc meetings. But I cannot agree with those with whom I had fought for 34 years.”

TMC, Congress and CPI-M are key members of the Opposition INDIA alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, in Bengal, the CPI(M) and Congress have aligned against the TMC and BJP.

Several TMC leaders recently alleged that Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury continues to target the TMC and the chief minister even after the alliance.

TMC had decided to abstain from a recent INDIA bloc virtual meeting, and emphasised the necessity for Congress to recognise its limitations in Bengal and permit the TMC to spearhead the state’s political battle.