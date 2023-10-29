Seat sharing discussions in UP await resolution after state elections

LUCKNOW: The ongoing discussions over seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh (UP) have been deferred until after the conclusion of the upcoming state elections in five states.



The Samajwadi Party (SP), a key constituent in UP, is strongly advocating for the adoption of the seat-sharing formula implemented in West Bengal and Bihar.

On the other hand, the Congress party is pushing for seat allocation based on the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. The resolution of this issue is expected to be addressed in subsequent meetings within the Indian political landscape. The friction between the Congress and the SP on the matter of seat sharing initially arose during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and

has persisted despite efforts by the Congress high command to mediate.

It remains a contentious issue that periodically resurfaces.

The complex nature of seat distribution between Congress and SP suggests that finding common ground will not be a straightforward task.

Sources within the political realm indicate that various constituent parties within the Indian alliance, including the Congress, are currently

focusing their efforts on the elections taking place in the five states.

Consequently, it has been decided that further discussions pertaining to seat sharing in UP will be postponed until after the conclusion of these state elections.