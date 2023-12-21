Seat distribution: SP, Congress working on 'Formula 21'

discussions surrounding the seat distribution formulas within the I.N.D.I.A. alliance of opposition parties have taken center stage as deliberations, notably revolving around Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, and Delhi, indicate a pivotal phase in the alliance's preparations for the upcoming elections.

Sources reveal that the spotlight is on "Formula 21," a potential agreement between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

This formula entails allocating approximately 21 seats in Uttar Pradesh

where the Samajwadi Party has historically struggled to secure victories.