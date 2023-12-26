Search ops to track down terrorists enter sixth day after terror ambush

POONCH/JAMMU: Security forces continued to conduct cordon and search operations for the sixth day in a row on Tuesday, battling challenging terrain and dense woodlands in an effort to find the terrorists responsible for the ambush that killed four soldiers in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir last week, officials said.



Over 30 suspects have been questioned during the past few days and several of them have been released, they said.

“The cordon and search operation is going on to track down the terrorists involved in the ambush on Army vehicles,” a senior official said.

The official said that the operation includes sniffer dogs, surveillance equipment and aerial mechanisms.

Additional forces have been deployed to plug seven infiltration routes amid area domination operations in the area, he said.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Rajouri and Poonch for the fourth day in a row.

Chief of Army staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande visited ground zero in Poonch on Monday where he reviewed the anti-terrorist operation under way in Surankote and nearby Rajouri district’s Thanamandi forest belt.

General Pande asked security personnel to remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges.

Three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning after the terrorist ambushed two Army vehicles on Thursday at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch were found dead on Friday. The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians.

The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the civilian deaths and said it is committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of the investigation.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Khalil Poswal convened the Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting at the police headquarters.

Representatives of the Army, central armed police force, and intelligence agencies working in the district were among others who attended the meeting, the spokesperson said.

The focal point of the deliberations was the formulation of joint strategies for efficient ground monitoring, encompassing areas such as effective area domination, surveillance of anti-social elements, and social media monitoring, the spokesperson said.

The SSP emphasised the need for a unified approach to maintain the peaceful atmosphere in the district.