Search operations intensified across Jammu ahead of Republic Day

Jammu: In view of the recent terror-related incidents, the police and security forces have intensified search operations across the Jammu region ahead of Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Sunday.

The security agencies including the Army have launched a search and cordon operation (CACO) in different areas of Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi districts this morning, the officials said.

They said police assisted by the Army and CRPF are conducting house-to-house searches in dozens of villages in Rajouri including Nowshera, Budhal, Dharamsal and Kalakote besides the forests of Sunderbani and areas along the Line of Control (LoC).