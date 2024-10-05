Search operation underway to rescue US, UK mountaineers

Dehradun: An IAF helicopter on Friday began its search for two foreign mountaineers who got stranded at Chaukhamba in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Thursday.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) here, the search operation for the foreign mountaineers was started at 8 am. One mountaineer is from the US and the other from the UK.

The two got stranded after their equipment fell down at Chaukhamba at an altitude of 6,500 metres around 3 pm on Thursday. As soon as the information was received in this regard, a request was sent by the DM of Chamoli to the Department of Military Affairs of the defence ministry.