Sealdah Division to get two modern AC local train rakes soon

Kolkata: The Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway is set to receive two modern air-conditioned (AC) local train rakes from Chennai, aiming to provide suburban passengers with a more comfortable travel experience.

These 12-coaches Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains have been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

The AC rakes will run on 25 KV AC traction and can reach speeds of up to 110 kilometres per hour. Each of the 12 coaches is fully air-conditioned, with two 15-ton Roof-Mounted Package Units (RMPUs) ensuring a cool and pleasant journey. The stainless steel coaches have straight sidewalls and are linked by sealed, wide vestibule gangways.

For safety and convenience, the coaches are equipped with CCTV cameras, a passenger talk-back system for emergencies, GPS-enabled LED screens for real-time updates and modular aluminium luggage racks. The interiors feature three-seater stainless steel benches, accommodating about 1,100 passengers. Large, double-sealed glass windows provide a panoramic view.

A key feature of these AC EMU trains is the electrically operated double-leaf automatic sliding doors.

There are four on each side of every coach. These doors will remain closed while the train is moving and will open only at stations, controlled by the driver or guard. The flooring top is made of wear-resistant rubber for better durability and comfort.

While the arrival of these new rakes is a major step in modernising suburban rail travel, Railway officials have yet to decide on the routes and fare structure. Trials and surveys will be conducted after the rakes reach the Sealdah Division.