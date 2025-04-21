Sealdah Division opens three coaches of ladies-only Matribhumi locals to male commuters

Kolkata: Male commuters in the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway will now be permitted to travel in the ladies-only Matribhumi local trains, as railway authorities have earmarked three coaches of each train for general passenger use.

A formal notification has been issued by the railway for the implementation of this revised arrangement.

At present, six pairs of Matribhumi EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) locals operate across the Sealdah North, Main, and South sections.

Two pairs run on the Main Line (towards Krishnanagar and Ranaghat), two on the North Line (towards Bangaon and Barasat), and the remaining two on the South Line (towards Canning and Baruipur). These suburban services, exclusively reserved for female commuters until now, are currently operating with 12-coach EMU rakes.

However, a recent internal study conducted by railway authorities revealed that only around 75 per cent of the seating capacity in these ladies’ specials was being utilised. To address this underutilisation and cater to the rising demand among general office-goers, the railways have designated three coaches for general passengers, effectively allowing men to board these ladies’ special local trains. These three coaches are the fourth, fifth, and sixth coaches from the Sealdah end.

Railway authorities reiterated that this decision comes alongside efforts to boost capacity for women passengers in all local trains.

Recently, all EMU rakes have been augmented with an additional ladies’ coach to accommodate the significant rise in women commuters, especially during peak hours.

Considering the enhanced dedicated space for women and the relatively lower occupancy in Matribhumi locals, officials believe that the decision to allow male passengers in select coaches of Matribhumi locals will streamline passenger flow, reduce congestion, and ensure a more comfortable and safer travel experience for commuters. Railway authorities have urged all commuters to cooperate with the new arrangement to help maintain a smooth and efficient mass transit system that connects the city with its suburbs.