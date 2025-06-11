Sealdah Division introduces five new EMU locals to ease Dumdum Cantt–Bongaon rush

Kolkata: In a move aimed at easing peak-hour congestion and enhancing commuter safety, the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway has introduced five new EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) local trains on the Dumdum Cantonment–Bongaon route. These services, which will operate during morning and evening rush hours, have been launched on a trial basis.

According to railway officials, the initiative is expected to significantly reduce overcrowding at key stations such as Dumdum Junction, Bidhannagar, and Sealdah, all of which witness a daily influx of commuters, particularly those bound for Sector V and New Town.

Of the five new services, three will run in the morning and two in the evening. In the morning, a Bongaon–Dumdum Cantonment special will depart at 7:41 am, reaching its destination at 9:16 am. This will be followed by a Dumdum Cantt.–Barasat local, departing at 9:45 am and arriving at 10:15 am.

In the evening, a Barasat–Dumdum Cantt local will leave at 5:37 pm, reaching its destination at 6 pm. This will be followed by a Dumdum Cantt–Bongaon service, departing at 6:26 pm and arriving at 8:10 pm. The final addition, a Bongaon–Barasat local, will depart at 8:20 pm and reach Barasat by 9:25 pm.

A railway official noted that the upcoming Metro link connecting New Town and Dumdum Cantonment is poised to transform Dumdum Cantt. into a major transportation hub for the city. “Daily passengers coming from Bongaon and Barasat will find it much more convenient to access seamless connectivity from Dumdum Cantonment to the heart of the city,” the official said.

Currently, the Sealdah Division operates nearly 900 EMU services daily across Kolkata and surrounding districts. To manage overcrowding and mitigate the risk of accidents in the Sealdah South Section, the division recently introduced additional services on the Ballygunge–Namkhana, Ballygunge–Canning, and Ballygunge–Sonarpur routes.