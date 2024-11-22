‘Sea Vigil’ exercise: Victoria Memorial sees mock hostage situation drill

Kolkata: As part of the Indian Navy’s ‘Sea Vigil-24’ exercise, a mock drill was performed showcasing a robust security response to a simulated VVIP hostage situation at Victoria Memorial.

The scenario, orchestrated by non-state actors, began with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) acting as the first responders.

Their swift action contained the initial threat and initiated tactical operations. Reinforcement units from neighbouring CISF contingents strengthened perimeter security and ensured effective crowd management.

The Indian Army deployed sniper teams at key vantage points to provide precision overwatch and neutralize high-risk targets.

The management of Victoria Memorial further facilitated the operation by granting real-time access to site layouts, security systems, and logistical support, enabling security forces to plan and execute manoeuvres with minimal risk to public safety and heritage property.

The seamless coordination between the Indian Navy, CISF, Indian Army, and Victoria Memorial management resulted in the successful neutralization of the simulated threat. The VVIP and hostages were safely rescued, and normalcy was restored promptly.